Alan Shearer urges Man United to sign these three players

Alan Shearer has urged Manchester United to sign Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane and Jack Grealish to bolster their squad in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are being linked with a whole host of players at the moment as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer begins to start thinking about strengthening his squad ahead of next season.

With the current campaign on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, Premier League clubs have more time to think about recruitment ahead of next term.

Sancho, Kane and Grealish have all been touted as possible transfer targets for Manchester United in recent months as Solskjaer thinks about adding to his squad.

Now, former England striker Shearer has underlined his belief that the trio are “exactly” the kind of player that the Red Devils need to bring in this summer.

Writing in his column for The Sun, Shearer said: “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was spot on when he said there could be a number of clubs forced into selling their big players for financial reasons.

“Whereas the majority will look to survive first before looking at transfer targets, Manchester United are in a different boat.

“And with their financial clout, they are in a good position to take advantage in future transfer markets once football is eventually back.

“To get anywhere near where they want to be then they need three, possibly four, big signings.

“I understand the talk of Jadon Sancho, I understand the talk of Harry Kane and I certainly understand the talk of Jack Grealish.

“Those three are exactly the types they need if they are to compete at the top again.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points adrift of the top four as they chase a top-four finish in Solskjaer’s first full season in charge.

The Red Devils ended up sixth and without a trophy after Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford half-way through last season.

