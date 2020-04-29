Man United told to make this key signing in the summer

Marcus Rashford in training (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Manchester United should move to bring in another striker as cover for Marcus Rashford this summer, according to former Red Devils goalkeeper Mark Bosnich.

Rashford has been in top form for the Red Devils this season but the second half of his campaign has been disrupted by a back injury.

The 22-year-old had scored 14 goals and made four assists in the Premier League this season before he suffered the injury problem, which has kept him out of action since 15 January.

Manchester United’s lack of options up front this season has been a talking point, despite the Red Devils having brought in Odion Ighalo on a six-month loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua back in January.

Now, former Red Devils goalkeeper Bosnich has urged Manchester United to prioritise bolstering their attacking line-up in the summer transfer window.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Bosnich said: “We saw Marcus Rashford’s injury, and they had to go and basically get another striker in Ighalo so quickly…

“I think they need to strengthen in that area to make sure that they have got top quality back-up.

“That’s not being disrespectful to Ighalo because he’s been absolutely fantastic since he’s come in.

“If I had to pick one [signing], it would be there.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish this season.

As things stand, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are currently three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

However, the season is currently on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip