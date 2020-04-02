Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues latest update for Man United fans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he and his Manchester United squad have been coping well with the coronavirus lockdown.

The Premier League is currently on hold amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with the English top flight not scheduled to return until the end of April at the earliest.

It remains to be seen whether there will be further disruptions to the fixture list before then, as the situation continues to evolve across Europe.

Manchester United’s players have been working on their fitness levels at home behind closed doors as they bid to keep themselves in good shape ahead of the potential return of the top flight.

Now, Solskjaer has lifted the lid on how he and his Manchester United players have been faring during the unprecedented global situation.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Solskjaer said: “I keep in touch with them [the players] on WhatsApp groups and messages, and we plan for whenever we get back and what kind of sessions for when we do start.

“But it’s such an unknown and we don’t really have an idea and are not 100 per cent about when we’ll start.

“The players have got individual programmes and they’ve got their own diets, of course, and this period could be used to work on something special, something specific for them and their roles and tasks.

“I’ve been in the garden, with the kids, working on finishing and the strikers should be working on finishing or their movement.

“Most of the players have got good facilities and decent gardens so, hopefully, their wives and girlfriends will be able to put some passes and crosses in.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

As things stand, the Red Devils are scheduled to return to action with a trip to Crystal Palace on 2 May, but it remains to be seen whether there will be further disruptions to the fixture list before then.

