Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about summer Man United signings

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Manchester United are ready to spend big in the summer transfer market as they look to continue their rebuild under the Norwegian head coach.

The Red Devils are currently in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League, with Solskjaer’s men fifth in the table and three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

However, it remains to be seen when Premier League football will return, with the season currently on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak in the UK and the rest of the world.

With no football for the foreseeable future, Manchester United and other Premier League clubs have had more time to ponder recruitment options for the summer transfer window as they look to add to their squads before next season.

Solskjaer has now admitted that the Red Devils have been thinking about their recruitment options for the forthcoming window, and he has also revealed his belief that there may be situations for Manchester United to “exploit” in the summer market.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Solskjaer said: “Football is going to get back to normality at one point, and it’s very important we’re ready when that happens.

“We want to be the best at everything, and of course now is a chance to spend more time, you discuss players, discuss plans, we’ve evaluated what we need, of course with the coaching staff we’ve looked at games, evaluated games, discussing on video calls like this.”

Asked whether United can exploit the market when football returns, Solskjaer replied: “Then, the market, who knows how the market is going to react to this? Who knows which clubs need to sell players?

“There might be just a situation there where you can exploit, and I know that we at Man United we are one of the biggest, and the biggest, financially well-off.

“I’m sure we are capable, when we get back to normality, that we can do the business that we want to.”

Manchester United will be eager to break back into the top four this season after they finished in sixth place in the Premier League table and without a trophy last term.

