Aaron Wan-Bissaka delivers latest update for Man United fans

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Photo: MUTV / Screengrab)

Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka has revealed that he has been sticking to a daily routine at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Wan-Bissaka and the rest of his Manchester United team-mates are currently staying at home like most of the country as the UK looks to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Last week, UK prime minister Boris Johnson announced new guidelines telling people to stay at home and not leave their properties unless absolutely essential.

The Manchester United squad have been forced to work on their fitness levels at home over the last few weeks as they bid to stay sharp during the hiatus.

Now, Manchester United full-back Wan-Bissaka has revealed how it has been important for him to stick to a routine during the long spells he has been spending at home.

Writing in his blog for the Manchester United website, Wan-Bissaka said: “I’m up in Manchester, just me, my brother and my sister and it’s been important for me to find a routine.

“After being quite bored at times last week, I’ve developed a routine and I’m sticking to it, so right now I’d say things are going alright.

“Each day I’ll start off with the gym downstairs, where I do a bike session. I’ll chill throughout the day, have a kick-about with my brother in the garden and in the evening I’ll do a gym session that the club’s coaching staff have set for me.

“The club have been great in terms of keeping in contact with the players and ensuring everything is as normal as it can be in the circumstances.

“Our chef is dropping off food for us, so the food is left at a safe distance, we collect it and we fix it ourselves.

“Fitness-wise, I’ve enjoyed the programmes the club have given us. It’s given me things to do. It’s difficult to come up with all your own ideas to stay in shape, so those programmes have helped.”

Wan-Bissaka has been a top performer for Manchester United this season since having signed for the Red Devils from Crystal Palace last summer.

The 22-year-old has made two assists in 26 Premier League games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men so far this term.

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

