Reporter delivers latest update on Paul Pogba’s Man United future

Paul Pogba could be set to leave Manchester United this summer, according to reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

The midfielder’s future has been a constant source of speculation in recent months and he was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford last year.

However, a switch failed to materialise and an injury-hit season followed for the World Cup winner, who has regularly been linked with a transfer to Real Madrid.

Pogba has only made five starts in the Premier League this season and he underwent ankle surgery at the start of January following a persistent string of injuries this term.

The midfielder’s current contract at Old Trafford is set to expire in the summer of 2021, although Manchester United do have the option to extend that deal by a further year.

Now, Italian journalist Di Marzio has explained why he thinks that Pogba could well be on his way out of Manchester United this summer.

Asked about Pogba’s future in a Q&A with Sky Sports, Di Marzio replied: “I think he could leave because he only has one year on his contract. When you only have one year, it is very difficult to renew the contract now.

“United consider him the most important player, not only on the field, but for marketing, merchandising and for everything.

“But this situation with his contract it makes it very difficult for him to stay.

“Real Madrid are going forward for him. Zinedine Zidane wanted him last summer. Juventus would like to have him back, but they will only do swap deals.

“So it depends on whether Manchester United needs or wants some Juventus players that they can put in the deal, like Miralem Pjanic and Douglas Costa.

“I know Juventus and Manchester United have had contact even in the last days because Juventus would like to do this type of deal.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge.

