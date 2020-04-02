Man United to rival Premier League side for 21-year-old Lille winger – report

Manchester United will go head-to-head with Everton for Lille winger Jonathan Ikone, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 2 April 2020, 07:30 UK
Manchester United are keeping tabs on Lille forward Jonathan Ikone, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le Quotidien Du Foot, as quoted by website 90Min, is reporting that Manchester United are joined by Everton as having an interest in the Lille star.

The same article staid that the France international is also attracting interest from La Liga side Sevilla after he made his debut for the national team back in September.

According to the same story, Lille are expected to sell Ikone in the summer transfer window and have placed a €70m asking price for the newly-capped France star.

Le Quotidien Du Foot go on to add that Ikone could be a potential alternative for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho fail to materialise.

Ikone has scored three goals and has made six assists in 28 games in Ligue 1 this season to impress for Lille.

The 21-year-old started his career at Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain before he moved to Lille in 2018.

His performances over the past season-and-a-half have already attracted a bid from Lyon.

Manchester United are thought to be in the market to sign a winger this summer to add more pace and width to Solskjaer’s team.

