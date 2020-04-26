Gary Neville sends warning to Man United about Jadon Sancho transfer

Gary Neville has urged Manchester United to be cautious about a deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho

By Transfer Agent Sunday 26 April 2020, 06:30 UK
Gary Neville
Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has warned Manchester United about signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The England international has been heavily linked with a move to the 20-time English champions in the summer transfer window following his excellent performances this term.

Sancho has scored 14 times and has made 15 assists in 23 Bundesliga games this term to attract reported interest from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC.

Manchester United have been linked with a club-record bid to sign Sancho as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add more young English talent to his starting XI.

But former Manchester United defender Neville believes that the Red Devils should be wary of signing Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

“To be honest, Jadon Sancho in this moment of time… we get carried away,” Neville told Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro.

“I think we’ve got an amazing group of young English players. But we have to consider the other players that exist, Brazilian players, Argentine players, German players, Belgium players, we are not the only country in the world.

“That’s how it was as an England player and an England coach, “we have a golden generation”. You say golden generation and obviously it was Becks, Stevie, Frank, Rooney, but then Brazil had Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo, what’s that… platinum?

“You say we have a golden generation but you forget these other countries have world stars. It’s like, “hang on a second”. Argentina have Aguero, Higuain, Messi, Di Maria, how good are they compared to Jadon Sancho? Jadon Sancho is nowhere near these players.

“Let’s be clear, Jadon Sancho is a talent, but we can’t start putting him in the category with world stars who are winning European cups and World Cups regularly, season in season out.

“That’s why I put Varane ahead of Van Dijk purely because this moment in time Varane’s won so many European cups, he’s an amazing player. You can’t separate their talent, but Varane’s a brilliant player.”

Sancho moved to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in an £8m deal in the 2017 summer transfer window in search of regular first-team football.

The England forward has managed to establish himself as one of the most-exciting young talents in European football.

Sancho has netted 31 goals in 90 games in all competitions over the past two-and-a-half seasons in the Bundesliga.

Manchester United have already bolstered their attacking options in the January transfer window with the addition of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Shanghai Shenhua striker Odion Ighalo.

