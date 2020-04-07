Man United told forgotten Liverpool FC man would improve their squad

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United should try to sign Liverpool FC midfielder Adam Lallana this summer, according to Watford striker Troy Deeney.

The England international is facing an uncertain future at the Anfield outfit as his current deal is set to expire at the end of the Premier League season.

Lallana doesn’t appear to be close to putting pen to paper on a contract extension with the Merseyside outfit, raising questions about his future at Liverpool FC.

The former Southampton captain has been linked with a potential move to Arsenal on a free transfer when his contract does expire in a couple of months.

Lallana has been a squad player for Liverpool FC throughout most his career, with persistent injuries limiting his impact on the Reds team under both Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp.

Manchester United are thought in the market to improve their central midfield options this summer, especially with doubt surrounding Paul Pogba’s future.

However, former Watford striker Deeney believes that Lallana would improve the Manchester United squad if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer swoops for the 31-year-old this summer.

“I think they’re a phenomenal team,” Deeney said about Liverpool to The United Stand, as quoted by the Daily Express.

“I do look at teams like Liverpool and go, ‘where do you improve?’

“Lallana they’re letting go now – I was just chatting about this with my mates in our group chat – Lallana walks into 90 per cent of teams.

“Other than Man City, he could play for Man City but I think they’re overpopulated… you would take him at United.

“He’d be in the [Man United] squad and 100 per cent he improves the squad.

“Lallana can play anywhere across the front line. Tottenham would take him, Everton… Chelsea, yeah.”

Lallana moved to Liverpool FC from Southampton in a £20m deal in the 2014 summer transfer window.

The England international has scored 22 times in 178 games over the past six seasons at Anfield.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip