Man United enter the race to sign 24-year-old Norway striker – report

Manchester United are one of a number of clubs interested in Trabzonspor striker Alexander Sorloth, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 2 April 2020, 07:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Trabonzspor striker Alexander Sorloth, according to a report in Turkey.

Turkish website Fanatik, as quoted by 90Min, is reporting that Manchester United are keeping tabs on the prolific Norway international following his excellent form in the Turkish top flight.

The same article states that Manchester United are joined by Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Napoli as potential suitors for the 24-year-old centre-forward.

According to the same story, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would consider signing Sorloth to add more depth to his attacking options ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Fanatik go on to suggest that Trabonzspor would be happy to sell Sorloth for a profit after the Turkish club signed the Norwegian forward in a €6m deal from Crystal Palace last year.

The report suggests that Sorloth could fetch a transfer fee in the region of €30m, which would represent a significant profit.

Sorloth has scored 19 times and has made seven assists in 26 games in the Turkish top flight this season.

The Trabzonspor striker only managed to net one goal in 16 games across a season and a half at Crystal Palace under Roy Hodgson.

Manchester United are in fifth place in the Premier League table.

