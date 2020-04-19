Bruno Fernandes identifies the player he’d sign for Man United

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he would love to add Francisco Ramos to the Manchester United team if the Portugal international could pick one former team-mate to bring to Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old has been a revelation for Manchester United since his £47m move to the 20-time English champions from Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes hit the ground running with an impressive return of three goals and four assists in eight games in all competitions for the Red Devils so far.

The Portuguese midfielder has already won over the Manchester United supporters with his creative flair in the middle of the park for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Fernandes has played for Udinese, Sampdoria and FC Porto during his professional career before the 25-year-old moved to Manchester United a few months ago.

Asked during an Instagram Live what player he’d like to have alongside him at Manchester United, Fernandes said:

“It is very difficult to choose, because I have a lot of people in the dressing room who are my friend.

“Wherever I played… Francisco Ramos.”

Manchester United are in fifth place in the Premier League table after Fernandes helped the Red Devils to push for a Champions League qualification spot.

Fernandes netted 64 goals in 137 games for Sporting Lisbon, highlighting his attacking prowess from midfield positions.

Manchester United missed out on a top four finish in Solskjaer’s first season in charge at Old Trafford.

