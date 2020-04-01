Man United eye Chelsea FC star as Jadon Sancho alternative – report

Manchester United will consider Chelsea FC star Callum Hudson-Odoi as an alternative for Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 1 April 2020, 07:30 UK
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Callum Hudson-Odoi (Photo: Nike)

Manchester United will look to sign Chelsea FC star Callum Hudson-Odoi if they miss out on the signing of Borussia Dortmund signing Jadon Sancho, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that Manchester United are in pole position to sign the England international from the Bundesliga giants.

The same article states that Sancho is attracting interest from Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain following his standout campaign in the Bundesliga.

But according to the same story, Manchester United are still facing a battle to convince Sancho that Old Trafford is the best destination to further his career.

The report goes on to suggest the 20-time English champions are ready to turn to Hudson-Odoi if they’re unable to get a deal for Sancho over the line.

The Manchester Evening News add that Hudson-Odoi would fit Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s profile for a potential signing as the England international is a homegrown talent.

Manchester United have already bolstered their midfield in the January transfer window with the signing of Portugal international Bruno Fernandes.

The new signing has already scored three goals and has made four assists in eight games in all competitions since his big-money move to Old Trafford.

