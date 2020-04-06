Man United keeping tabs on 22-year-old Premier League midfielder – report

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on David Brooks' situation at Bournemouth, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 6 April 2020, 08:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on David Brooks’ evolving situation at Bournemouth ahead of a potential summer move, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Manchester United have been put on red alert by the suggestion that Bournemouth could be willing to sell the 22-year-old this summer.

The same article states that the Red Devils have been watching Brooks for some time, with a view to a potential bid for the Bournemouth attacking midfielder.

According to the same story, the Wales international has been on Manchester United’s radar and the Red Devils are ready to make a bid should Bournemouth decide to sell.

The Sun claim that the Cherries could sell Brooks this summer to help increase Eddie Howe’s transfer war-chest ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The media outlet go on to add that Brooks would fit the bill for the type of player that Solskjaer wants to sign given he is a young homegrown talent.

According to The Sun, Manchester United could also explore the possibility of signing Callum Wilson or Josh King if the Cherries are willing to sell their strikers.

Brooks scored seven goals and made five assists for Bournemouth in the 2018-19 Premier League campaign but the Welsh midfielder has been sidelined for the current campaign with an ankle problem.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)
Willian drops major hint about his Chelsea FC future
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC told to make these two signings this summer
Paul Pogba
Man United sent clear warning about Paul Pogba future
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Ruben Loftus-Cheek set clear challenge by ex-Chelsea FC star
Philippe Coutinho
Chelsea FC enter into negotiations to sign former Liverpool FC midfielder – report
Tammy Abraham
‘He’s going to have a great career’: Pundit talks up Chelsea FC striker
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Paul Pogba
Man United sent clear warning about Paul Pogba future
Wimbledon
Wimbledon and entire grass season cancelled as Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage
Jurgen Klopp
Dimitar Berbatov makes claim about Liverpool FC and the Premier League title
ScoopDragon Football News Network