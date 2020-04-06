Man United keeping tabs on 22-year-old Premier League midfielder – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on David Brooks’ evolving situation at Bournemouth ahead of a potential summer move, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Manchester United have been put on red alert by the suggestion that Bournemouth could be willing to sell the 22-year-old this summer.

The same article states that the Red Devils have been watching Brooks for some time, with a view to a potential bid for the Bournemouth attacking midfielder.

According to the same story, the Wales international has been on Manchester United’s radar and the Red Devils are ready to make a bid should Bournemouth decide to sell.

The Sun claim that the Cherries could sell Brooks this summer to help increase Eddie Howe’s transfer war-chest ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The media outlet go on to add that Brooks would fit the bill for the type of player that Solskjaer wants to sign given he is a young homegrown talent.

According to The Sun, Manchester United could also explore the possibility of signing Callum Wilson or Josh King if the Cherries are willing to sell their strikers.

Brooks scored seven goals and made five assists for Bournemouth in the 2018-19 Premier League campaign but the Welsh midfielder has been sidelined for the current campaign with an ankle problem.

