Peter Schmeichel gives verdict on whether 23-year-old should replace Man United star

David De Gea (Photo: The Sport Review)

Peter Schmeichel doesn’t believe Manchester United should replace David De Gea with Dean Henderson in the Premier League next season.

The Red Devils sanctioned Henderson’s loan move to Sheffield United and the 23-year-old has impressed for the Blades over the past season or so.

Henderson has kept more clean sheets that Manchester United number one De Gea this season to earn rave reviews for the promoted side.

De Gea has struggled for consistency after making a number of high profile errors, prompting some criticism of the Spain international.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will allow Henderson to go on loan at Sheffield United next term or remain with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Schmeichel believes that Henderson needs to prove himself over a sustained spell in consecutive seasons to earn the number one spot at Old Trafford.

“Would anyone seriously consider not having David De Gea in goal and put Dean Henderson in now?” Schmeichel said during an Instagram Live on Monday.

“There’s no doubt about Henderson’s potential, but he’s played one season at a club who has had an unbelievable run in the Premier League.

“They’ve managed to combine an old-school way of thinking into a new-school way of thinking, staying true to Sheffield United and what kind of club it is.

“But Henderson will need to show another season, like he’s just come through, and then another one, and another one, in order to convince everyone that he is the right guy.

“There’s a really big difference between being the No1 at Bramall Lane and being the No1 at Old Trafford, a really big difference. Even just being a player at those two clubs.

“I have seen a lot of guys come into Old Trafford with great reputations, goal-scorers, and they haven’t been able to do what they promised to do, with performances and talent.

“That’s simply because the pressures at Old Trafford are different, just different, you know.

“Just as an example, if Henderson makes a mistake – and I can only remember one he made against Liverpool – it’s ‘oh yeah but he’s young and talented and blah blah blah’, because he plays for Sheffield United.

“If he makes that mistake at Old Trafford, for Manchester United, then it’s headlines and it’s all week until he plays the next game, where they question his ability to be the No.1.”

De Gea has been Manchester United’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper since recovering from a difficult first season at Old Trafford in 2011-12.

Sir Alex Ferguson signed the Spain international to replace Edwin van der Sar in the Manchester United goal following their Champions League loss at Wembley in 2011.

Manchester United have conceded 30 times in 29 games in the Premier League this season.

