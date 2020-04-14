Ed Woodward wants Man United to sign 24-year-old – report

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has his eyes set on a deal to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 14 April 2020, 07:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is planning to launch a bid to sign Jack Grealish when the transfer window opens, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Woodward and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are both keen to sign the Villa midfielder.

The same article states that Manchester United want to sign a creative midfielder to complement Bruno Fernandes when the summer transfer window opens.

According to the same story, Grealish is at the top of their wish-list despite the 20-time English champions previously showing an interest in James Maddison.

The Athletic claim that Manchester United believe signing Grealish will be easier than trying to bring England international James Maddison to Old Trafford from Leicester City.

The report claims that Leicester could ask for in excess of £100m for Maddison, which is a fee that Manchester United are not prepared to pay for the 23-year-old.

Grealish has impressed for Aston Villa this season with a return of seven goals and six assists in his first campaign back in the Premier League with his boyhood club.

The former Republic of Ireland international was recently named in Jamie Carragher’s Premier League team of the season thanks to his excellent performances for Villa.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba delivers promising update for Man United fans
Frank Lampard
Jadon Sancho makes decision about Chelsea FC move – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ed Woodward wants Man United to sign 24-year-old – report
N'Golo Kante
Chelsea FC set N’Golo Kante asking price – report
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC end interest in 20-year-old Bundesliga star – report
Paul Pogba
Paul Merson sends clear message to Man United star Paul Pogba
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Paul Merson
Paul Merson sends message to Liverpool FC about their title wait
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
‘Unplayable, deadly’: Alan Shearer raves about Liverpool FC forward
Bruno Fernandes
Odion Ighalo excited about returning Man United star’s link-up with Bruno Fernandes
ScoopDragon Football News Network