Ed Woodward wants Man United to sign 24-year-old – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is planning to launch a bid to sign Jack Grealish when the transfer window opens, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Woodward and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are both keen to sign the Villa midfielder.

The same article states that Manchester United want to sign a creative midfielder to complement Bruno Fernandes when the summer transfer window opens.

According to the same story, Grealish is at the top of their wish-list despite the 20-time English champions previously showing an interest in James Maddison.

The Athletic claim that Manchester United believe signing Grealish will be easier than trying to bring England international James Maddison to Old Trafford from Leicester City.

The report claims that Leicester could ask for in excess of £100m for Maddison, which is a fee that Manchester United are not prepared to pay for the 23-year-old.

Grealish has impressed for Aston Villa this season with a return of seven goals and six assists in his first campaign back in the Premier League with his boyhood club.

The former Republic of Ireland international was recently named in Jamie Carragher’s Premier League team of the season thanks to his excellent performances for Villa.

