Man United keeping tabs on 17-year-old Ligue 1 starlet – report

Manchester United are interested in Rennes' 17-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to reports

By Transfer Agent Tuesday 28 April 2020, 07:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are interested in a deal to sign Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga, according to a report in France.

French media outlet RMC, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United have been alerted to the 17-year-old talent ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United can expect to face competition from La Liga duo FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as Serie A giants Juventus.

According to the same story, Real Madrid appear to be the most likely destination for the Rennes teenager if Camavinga does decide to leave the Ligue 1 side.

The report goes on to add that Rennes could be forced to sell the Angola-born France youth international due to the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The teenager has scored one goal and has made two assists in 25 games in Ligue 1 this season despite his relative inexperience in the French top flight.

The Rennes number 18 has also got some Europa League minutes under his belt, making two starts and two substitute appearances in the current campaign.

Manchester United bolstered their squad with the signings of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Shanghai Shenhua forward Odion Ighalo in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table.

