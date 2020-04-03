Man United to rival Real Madrid for prolific 19-year-old striker – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United are set to go to battle with Real Madrid for the signature of Erling Haaland this summer, according to a report in England.

ESPN is reporting that Manchester United are still weighing up a move for Haaland in the summer transfer window despite the Norway international’s transfer to Borussia Dortmund in January.

The same article states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed to maintain a relationship with Haaland since their time working together at Norwegian club Molde.

According to the same story, the Red Devils would be prepared to make a bid for the teenager should Haaland give an indication that he is prepared to leave Dortmund less than six months after his transfer.

ESPN go on to claim that Dortmund aren’t worried about losing Haaland to Manchester United or Real Madrid and expect to have the prolific Norwegian forward in their squad next term.

The report suggests that one stumbling block could be Manchester United and Solskjaer’s poor relationship with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola, who is also the representative of Paul Pogba.

Haaland has scored 12 times in 11 games in all competitions since his move to Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window.

Manchester United ended up signing former Watford striker Odion Ighalo instead of Haaland.

