Man United still interested in a deal to sign 19-year-old striker – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are still interested in a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Manchester United and Real Madrid have given up hope of signing Haaland despite the striker moving to Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United and Real Madrid are contemplating a bid to sign the Norway international in the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Borussia Dortmund could be tempted by the prospect of making an immediate profit on the Norwegian forward in the summer.

There was a belief that Haaland’s current deal with Dortmund contained a £65m contract release clause following his £20m switch to BVB from Red Bull Salzburg earlier this year.

However, Bild reveal that Haaland’s contract release clause won’t come into play until 2022, strengthening Dortmund’s position as the German club look to retain the teenager’s services.

Haaland has scored nine goals in eight games in the Bundesliga, while the Norwegian striker has netted two goals in two Champions League games, as well as finding the net in the German Cup.

Manchester United ended up signing Nigeria international Odion Ighalo on a season-long loan from Chinese Super club Shanghai Shenhua.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip