Man United make key decision about Harry Kane – report

Manchester United won't be signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Wednesday 22 April 2020, 07:30 UK
Manchester United have accepted that they won’t be able to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer, according to a report in England.

The Guardian is reporting that Manchester United were interested in signing the England international to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack ahead of the new season.

The same article states that the Red Devils would usually have the funds to sign the Spurs centre-forward but the coronavirus outbreak has forced the club to reassess their summer budget.

According to the same story, Manchester United wouldn’t be prepared to meet Kane’s £150m valuation due to the financial uncertainty caused by to Covid-19.

Kane fuelled transfer speculation surrounding his future earlier this month during an Instagram Live session with former Liverpool FC and Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp.

The 26-year-old admitted that he wouldn’t remain at the north London side “for the sake of it” as Kane looks to win his first major piece of silverware of his career.

Kane has been one of the Premier League’s most consistent goal-scorers over the past five or six seasons but the England international doesn’t have any trophies to show for all his goals.

Manchester United are in the market to sign a striker after they failed to replace Romelu Lukaku last summer.

