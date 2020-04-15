‘Perfect signing’: Gary Neville urges Man United to sign 26-year-old

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville says Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane would be the perfect signing for Manchester United.

The England international has been heavily linked with a move to the 20-time English champions over the past couple of months following speculation about his long-term future at Spurs.

Some media reports have suggested that Kane is running out of patience at the north London side as Jose Mourinho starts to rebuild the Tottenham squad following his appointment back in November.

Kane is entering the prime of his career but the England striker hasn’t won any silverware despite scoring an incredible 181 goals in 278 appearances for Tottenham.

Manchester United are thought to be in the market to sign a new striker after Ed Woodward failed to sign a replacement for Romelu Lukaku last summer.

Former Manchester United defender Neville believes Kane would be the ideal signing to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack ahead of the new Premier League season.

“Any club in the Premier League would want Harry Kane,” Neville told The Football Show on Sky Sports News. “There are some signings that are like gold, where you just know they are going to work. Harry Kane is unbreakable in the sense of his mentality. He’ll always score goals, will always give 100 per cent in training, and is completely reliable as a manager would want.

“”For Manchester United, it would be a perfect signing in terms of what they need,” he explained. “They had Bruno Fernandes come in and he’s done a great job, Harry Maguire at the back. If they can get someone like Kane up front, you’re looking at a fantastic spine.”

Neville went on to shed light on his experience working with Kane in the England set up.

“In terms of Kane, I did work with him for England. He’s a clever lad and he’s not somebody who would get caught out if he didn’t want to say something. The little opening if the door that he left in that Instagram piece with Jamie was probably something that had something in it.

“I also don’t think Kane would have been that impressed with his club a couple of weeks ago with what they did [using the Government’s Job Retention Scheme and furloughing staff]. Kane is a good lad, a solid lad and he wouldn’t have taken that particularly well and he’s probably just poking them back,” Neville added.

“In my mind, I think he would have been warning them and saying ‘just be careful because I’m watching you and it’s not something that we do’.”

Kane is currently sidelined with an injury since January.

Sky Sports News are reporting that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would be prepared to sell Kane for a world record £200m fee.

Manchester United signed Nigeria international Odion Ighalo on a season-long loan in the January transfer window.

