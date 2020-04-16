‘Perfect fit’: Harry Redknapp urges Man United to sign 26-year-old

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp (Photo: BT Sport)

Harry Redknapp believes that Harry Kane would be a “perfect fit” for Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been linked with a potential swoop to sign the England international from their Premier League rivals in the summer transfer window.

Kane has opened the door to a potential move to the 20-time English champions after he suggested that he could leave Spurs to join a club capable of challenging for regular silverware.

The 26-year-old Tottenham centre-forward has been linked with a move to Manchester United as well as Spanish giants Real Madrid over the past couple of months.

Kane has been sidelined with an injury since January to leave the England star on 181 goals in 278 games for Tottenham since making his league debut under Mauricio Pochettino.

Former Spurs boss Redknapp believes that Kane would be a great addition to the Manchester United squad.

“Harry Kane is a special player, he’s the best centre forward certainly in the Premier League and of his type I don’t think there’s a better centre forward anywhere,” Redknapp told talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro.

“OK, he’s not Messi, he’s not Ronaldo, but as a centre-forward that does what he does, there isn’t anyone better.

“He would be a great fit for Man United, he’d be a great fit for any team… but Man United at the moment are not better than Tottenham. I wouldn’t say there’s much between them, both teams are trying to get into the top four.

“Whether Real Madrid or Barcelona came in, he might fancy a move like that one day.

“But at the moment he belongs to Tottenham, and unless Jose Mourinho and Daniel Levy decide to will cash in if it’s a crazy offer and rebuild the team with that money, unless Jose says, ‘I’ve got three players here we can sign and build a better team with’, then I’m sure he’ll stay at Tottenham.”

Kane has established himself as a key part of the Spurs team over the past six seasons under Pochettino.

The England striker won the Premier League’s golden boot in 2016 and 2017.

Kane has scored 54 times during his two prolific campaigns before he produced his best campaign in 2017-18 when he netted 30 times in 38 games but missed out on a third successive golden boot to Mohamed Salah.

