Jamie Redknapp sends message to Harry Kane about Tottenham future

Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp has encouraged Harry Kane to give Jose Mourinho a chance to turn things around at Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane hinted in a recent Instagram Live with Redknapp that he could have a future away from Tottenham despite coming through the ranks at Spurs.

The 26-year-old admitted that he wants to start winning silverware sooner rather than later as he enters the prime of his career.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the England international over the past few months.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be eager to sign a new striker to bolster his Manchester United attack ahead of the new campaign.

Although Redknapp was speaking to Kane in the Instagram Live where he dropped a hint he could leave Spurs, the former Tottenham captain urged Kane to remain at the north London side.

“Since my Instagram live chat with Harry Kane two weeks ago, there has been a lot of speculation about his future. We were talking about winning trophies and what he wants from his career, and he left the door open to leaving Tottenham,” Redknapp told the Daily Mail.

“Kane wasn’t being disrespectful — he was being honest. He had taken me on a tour of the room he was in, showing me his Premier League and World Cup Golden Boots. But he wants to win trophies, not individual awards.

“If he doesn’t feel Tottenham can help him achieve that, then of course he will consider his options. Loyalty and ambition are the two things this 26-year-old has to weigh up. More clubs than Manchester United would be interested in him.

“Who wouldn’t want Harry Kane leading their line? Not only is he a fantastic goalscorer, he is the sort of guy you want in your dressing room.

“Should Kane stay or go? With Jose Mourinho having only taken over in November, I’d give Tottenham the summer’s transfer window to prove their ambition to him. If they make progress, then maybe he will stay for longer.”

Kane has scored 181 goals in 278 games in all competitions since breaking into the Tottenham team.

The Spurs striker has established himself as a key member of the Tottenham team over the past four seasons or so.

Kane was part of the Tottenham team that lost 2-0 to Liverpool FC in the Champions League final last term to miss out on his first major piece of silverware.

