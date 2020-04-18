Martin Keown urges Harry Kane to snub Man United transfer

Ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown (Photo: BT Sport)

Martin Keown has urged Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane to snub a move to Manchester United this summer.

The England international has been linked with a move to Manchester United on a regular basis over the past few months.

Kane hinted in a recent Instagram Live with Jamie Redknapp that he could leave Spurs in pursuit of regular silverware.

Tottenham don’t appear to be close to winning any major trophies after Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino back in November.

Spurs are in a period of transition under the former Chelsea FC manager, reflected by their inconsistent results in the Premier League this season.

Former Arsenal defender Keown believes that Kane shouldn’t move to Manchester United in the upcoming transfer window.

“How many times did Manchester United try to get Alan Shearer? Had he gone there, the Premier League’s all-time top scorer would have won trophy after trophy,” Keown told the Daily Mail.

“Between 1996, the year Shearer signed for Newcastle, and 2006, the year of his retirement, United won five titles.

“Yet he stayed tremendously loyal to his boyhood club. Now the question is whether Harry Kane should do the same.

“The key difference with Shearer is he won the Premier League with Blackburn before heading home to Newcastle. Kane hasn’t had that.

“At 26 years old, he is still waiting for that first taste of silverware. Maybe other clubs are in better positions to tick that box for him. But my initial reaction is that, for the time being, Kane should stay at Tottenham.

“He needs nurturing back to his best after his injury. He needs games, the support of those around him and perhaps some patience. He will get that with Tottenham.

“Maybe in six months’ time, once he’s back to banging in goals, then we can revisit the topic of his future. ‘We can also assess whether Spurs are looking any more ambitious under Jose Mourinho. For now, I say Kane should stay.”

Kane has scored 181 goals in 278 games in all competitions for the north London side since breaking into the Tottenham team.

The England international has endured an injury-hit campaign, resulting in a return of 10 goals in 21 games.

The Spurs striker was part of Pochettino’s team that lost 2-0 to Liverpool FC in the Champions League final in Madrid last term.

Manchester United are thought to be in the market to sign a top centre-forward after executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward failed to replace Romelu Lukaku last term.

The Red Devils are in fifth place in the Premier League table.

