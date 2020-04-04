Man United cautious about hopes of signing 26-year-old – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United reckon their chances of signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer are “remote”, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in a bid to sign to the England international to bolster their frontline ahead of next season.

The same article states that Kane is eager to start winning major trophies but Tottenham are currently in a transitional period under manager Jose Mourinho.

According to the same story, Kane is open to a potential move to Manchester United but the England international would command a transfer fee in excess of £100m.

The Manchester Evening News go on to add that Manchester United have been reluctant to do business with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy over the past decade or so.

Kane has been sidelined with an injury since January to limit his contribution to 11 goals and two assists in 20 games in the Premier League this term.

The England centre-forward has been a key part of the Spurs team over the past five seasons since establishing himself as their first-choice striker.

Kane has netted 181 times in 278 games in all competitions since making his debut for Spurs back in 2011.

Tottenham are in eighth place in the Premier League table.

