Pundit tips Jack Grealish to move to Man United or Man City

Jack Grealish is eyeing a move to Man United, Man City or Spurs this summer, according to Darren Bent

Transfer Agent
Tuesday 14 April 2020, 08:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Jack Grealish is eyeing a move to Manchester United, Manchester City or Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to former Aston Villa striker Darren Bent.

The Villa skipper’s future has been a source of relentless debate over the past few months following his impressive season back in the Premier League after a three-year absence.

The 24-year-old midfielder has contributed seven goals and six assists to Villa’s bid to beat relegation back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Grealish’s form has earned him interest from Manchester City and Manchester United as Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer look to improve their midfield options.

The former Republic of Ireland international is thought to be a top target for Manchester United, who reportedly view Grealish as a cheaper alternative to Leicester City star James Maddison.

Former Villa striker Bent believes Grealish is hoping to move to Manchester City, Manchester United or Spurs to take the next step in his career.

“I think Jack Grealish has got his sights set on maybe three teams,” Bent told Football Insider, as quoted by the Daily Star.

“I would say probably Manchester United, Manchester City, and potentially maybe Spurs.

“I think they’re the three that are looking at him, and he’s eyeing them thinking, ‘I’d like to go to one of them’.

“I’d probably put Man United at the very, very top of that. If that doesn’t happen and Villa go down, you never know, but for me, he’s got his eye on them.”

Grealish scored one goal in the Premier League before Villa were relegated to the second tier of English football at the end of the 2015-16 season.

However, the Villa skipper has netted seven times in the 2019-20 campaign to underline his Premier League pedigree despite playing for a relegation-threatened team.

