Paul Ince sends warning to Man United about signing Jack Grealish

Paul Ince has warned Manchester United not to rush into a deal to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 28 April 2020, 06:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Paul Ince has urged Manchester United to be cautious about signing Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window.

The England international has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United over the past few months following his impressive performances in the Premier League in the 2019-20 campaign.

The 24-year-old scored seven goals and made five assists in 26 games in the Premier League to effortlessly make the step up to the English top flight after a three-year absence.

Grealish’s performances have earned the Villa captain a lot of praise but the former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international is prone to some poor off-field decisions.

Former Manchester United midfielder Ince believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should think about prioritising the signing of a defensive midfielder rather than Grealish.

“Do I see him as a United player? Well, I could also see him at Manchester City or Liverpool. Tottenham also wanted him not so long ago,” Keane told The Daily Star, as quoted by Metro.

“There will be plenty of suitors for Grealish. We’re all saying United, but he’d fit in with any team in the top five.

“But all this talk of creative players, you’ve got to be careful about getting the balance – you still need a defensive block.

“They need someone who can cover space – like an N’Golo Kante or Roy Keane. Look at what Klopp has done with Liverpool, he’s got things in perfect harmony.

“That’s what Solskjaer is now trying to do. You always need that defensive element in there.

“I’m just happy United are now in the market for these types of players again. But will they challenge next season? I’m still not sure.”

Grealish has come through the ranks at Aston Villa after moving to the club as a six-year-old.

The Aston Villa skipper has netted 24 times in 176 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons in the first-team set up at the Birmingham club.

Manchester United signed Portugal international Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has hit the ground running with three goals and four assists in eight appearances.

