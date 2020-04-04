Jack Grealish told to forget about Man United move

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul McGrath has ruled out Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish securing a move to Manchester United in the summer.

The Red Devils have been linked with a swoop to sign the English midfielder on a regular basis over the past couple of months.

Grealish’s performances have been impressive for relegation strugglers Aston Villa, scoring seven times and making six assists in 26 games.

The 24-year-old has been in the media for his off-field antics throughout his Aston Villa career so far, which would presumably be something Manchester United consider before making a bid.

McGrath was no stranger to struggles in his personal life during his career after the Republic of Ireland legend battled alcoholism despite being regarded as one of the league’s best-ever centre-halves.

The former Aston Villa and Manchester United defender reckons Grealish won’t complete a move to the 20-time English champions in the summer.

Asked about the speculation linking Grealish with a move to Man United, McGrath is quoted as saying by Daily Star: “No chance.”

Grealish started his international career with the Republic of Ireland before he switched allegiances to England in 2016.

Manchester United have been linked with a swoop for Grealish and Leicester City midfielder James Maddison this summer.

Grealish has netted 24 times in 176 games in all competitions throughout his career.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip