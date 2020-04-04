Jack Grealish told to forget about Man United move
Former Aston Villa and Man United legend Paul McGrath doesn't expect Jack Grealish to move to Old Trafford
Paul McGrath has ruled out Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish securing a move to Manchester United in the summer.
The Red Devils have been linked with a swoop to sign the English midfielder on a regular basis over the past couple of months.
Grealish’s performances have been impressive for relegation strugglers Aston Villa, scoring seven times and making six assists in 26 games.
The 24-year-old has been in the media for his off-field antics throughout his Aston Villa career so far, which would presumably be something Manchester United consider before making a bid.
McGrath was no stranger to struggles in his personal life during his career after the Republic of Ireland legend battled alcoholism despite being regarded as one of the league’s best-ever centre-halves.
The former Aston Villa and Manchester United defender reckons Grealish won’t complete a move to the 20-time English champions in the summer.
Asked about the speculation linking Grealish with a move to Man United, McGrath is quoted as saying by Daily Star: “No chance.”
Grealish started his international career with the Republic of Ireland before he switched allegiances to England in 2016.
Manchester United have been linked with a swoop for Grealish and Leicester City midfielder James Maddison this summer.
Grealish has netted 24 times in 176 games in all competitions throughout his career.
