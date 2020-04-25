Man United hoping to sign Jadon Sancho in cut-price £52m deal – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are hoping to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho in a cut-price deal this summer, according to a report.

The Transfer Window Podcast, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are hoping to secure Sancho’s signature in a cut-price deal this summer.

The same article states that Borussia Dortmund are thought to value the 20-year-old at around £100m following his excellent performances in the Bundesliga this term.

According to the same story, Manchester United are hoping that they can secure Sancho’s signature for just £52m due to the coronavirus crisis this summer.

However, The Transfer Window Podcast claim that Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United are still some way from agreeing a price for the highly-rated England international.

The report adds that Manchester United believe they can get the better of the deal as the Red Devils look to reduce Dortmund’s asking price ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Sancho has scored 14 times and has made 15 assists in the Bundesliga this season to help Dortmund challenge Bayern Munich for the top-flight crown this term.

Manchester United have been regularly linked with a move to sign Sancho from Dortmund over the past 12 months or so.

Sancho moved to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester United’s bitter rivals Manchester City in 2017.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip