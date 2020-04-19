Man United told to end Jadon Sancho pursuit and sign 26-year-old striker

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United should end their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho and concentrate on signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to ESPN pundit Craig Burley.

The Reds Devils have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the 20-year-old England international from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund over the past 12 months or so.

Sancho appears likely to be one of Europe’s hottest commodities given that the former Manchester City forward has also been linked with Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC.

The Dortmund winger has scored 14 goals and has made 15 assists in the Bundesliga this term to highlight his undoubted talent in spite of his relative inexperience.

Kane has also been touted as a target for Manchester United this summer as the Tottenham striker continues his long wait to get his hands on some silverware.

The 26-year-old dropped a hint in a recent Instagram Live with Jamie Redknapp that he could leave Spurs in the future in pursuit of silverware following his trophy drought at Tottenham.

Former Chelsea FC defender Burley believes that Manchester United should focus their efforts on signing Kane rather than being distracted by their pursuit of Sancho.

“I would go for Harry Kane,” Burley told ESPN. “I think United need to make some big statements.

“Are you going to have to pay some big bucks? Yes. Is there going to be a big sell-on at the end? Probably not.

“Although you’re going to get probably four or five years with one of the best natural strikers on the planet. That’s too big to turn down.

“If you want ten years, look at Jadon Sancho. But United already have young players.

“They’ve got Greenwood, they’ve got Rashford, they’ve got Martial.

“They’ve got the youngsters in and around the squad already.

“If they want to make a statement and you need someone to lead the line, you can’t get Robert Lewandowski, so you go for Harry Kane and make a statement.”

Manchester United signed Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes and former Watford striker Odion Ighalo in the January transfer window.

