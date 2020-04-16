Man United told to sign 20-year-old to convince Harry Kane to move to Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Stan Collymore has claimed that Manchester United can win the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane by signing Jadon Sancho in the summer.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with two of England’s most-exciting talents ahead of the summer transfer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to revamp his squad.

Manchester United have been credited with an interest in a swoop to sign Sancho in a big-money deal from Borussia Dortmund following his impressive campaign.

Sancho is thought to have his pick of Manchester United, Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC if the 20-year-old decides to leave the Bundesliga outfit in the summer.

Manchester United have also been tipped to make a swoop to sign Kane from Tottenham after the England centre-forward hinted that he could leave in pursuit of silverware.

Former Liverpool FC striker Collymore believes that Manchester United can win the race to sign Kane by showing their intent with the recruitment of Sancho from Dortmund.

“I can honestly see Kane going to Real ahead of United in the same way we saw Gareth Bale move to the Bernabeu seven years ago,” Collymore told the Daily Mirror, as quoted by Metro.

“The only hope Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really has of selling Old Trafford as a primary destination for Kane, is if he tells him: ‘We’re not just going to bring you in, Harry, we’re going to bring in Jadon Sancho as well to supply you and maybe a couple of other players on top of him’.

“If Sancho didn’t materialise then I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Kane taking the No.9 shirt from Karim Benzema at Real Madrid, with the Frenchman then heading to the Premier League.

“Some people will ask if United would be a step up from Spurs and they are right to do so. ‘If we’d been having this conversation 12 to 18 months ago, I’d be saying he should hedge his bets and stay at Spurs.

“But Spurs look as if they are reverting back to being a Europa League-level club rather than Champions League, and if Kane goes then that’s only going to be exacerbated.

“If I were Kane I’d be looking at the situation and saying, “’At Spurs, who have I got to provide me? Tanguy N’Dombele, who may be on his way? Christian Eriksen has gone. At United, I could have Sancho, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James alongside me and all of those guys can help me get to 30 goals a season’.

“They have pace, power and youth to provide him with all the back-up he needs. And while I’d still say Solskjaer needs a Roy Keane or Patrick Vieira-type as his No.1 priority, those selling points will put them in a very good position to tempt Kane.”

Manchester United signed Portugal international Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has scored three times and has made three assists in eight games in all competitions.

The Red Devils are in fifth place in the Premier League table with the season currently suspended.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip