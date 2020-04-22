Jamie Redknapp sends advice to Jadon Sancho about Man United transfer

Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp is confident that Jadon Sancho would be a success if the Borussia Dortmund forward moved to Manchester United.

The England international has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United over the past few months following his prolific campaign in the Bundesliga.

The 20-year-old is one of the most exciting talents in the German top flight and Europe in general after blossoming at the Bundesliga club over the past two-and-a-half seasons.

Manchester United are thought to be at the front of the queue to sign Sancho, while Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC have also been linked with a swoop to sign the teenager.

Sancho scored two goals and made two assists in nine Champions League fixtures this term but Manchester United could miss out on a place in next season’s edition of the competition.

Sky Sports pundit Redknapp is backing Sancho to make the transition to Manchester United without any problems if a transfer to Old Trafford materialises.

“Would a move to Manchester United be a good move for Sancho?” Redknapp told Sky Sports. “We’re talking about an incredible talent, someone who has made some really good decision in moving abroad.

“He took a real risk and it’s paid off; he’s playing in the Champions League and has played amazing football for club and country.

“His next move is going to be so important because he has to make sure he gets in that team and plays regularly because he is an amazing talent, one of the best I’ve seen in a long time.

“We’re talking about one of the top five players in the world in a few years, he has that much ability. If he goes to United, everybody knows that comes with playing at a club that big, but he looks like a man that can handle.

“It would be a brilliant move were it to come about and he would be a great addition to the Premier League.”

Sancho has scored 14 goals and has made 15 assists in 23 games in the Bundesliga this term.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Shanghai Shenhua striker Odion Ighalo in the January transfer window.

