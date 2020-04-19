Dortmund wanted Man United star as part of Jadon Sancho deal – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Borussia Dortmund looked to include Mason Greenwood in a potential deal with Manchester United for Jadon Sancho this summer, according to a report in England.

ESPN is reporting that the Bundesliga giants wanted to continue their trend of nabbing top English talent by bringing Greenwood to the Westfalenastadion.

The same article states that Manchester United are at the front of the queue to sign Sancho in the summer transfer window following their lengthy pursuit of the England international.

According to the same story, the Red Devils made a bid to sign Sancho last summer as Solskjaer looked to sign the 20-year-old to bolster his attack at Old Trafford.

ESPN go on to claim that Borussia Dortmund asked about Greenwood but Manchester United informed the Bundesliga outfit that the 18-year-old wasn’t for sale.

The report goes on to add that Greenwood has gone on to sign a long-term deal at Manchester United and so Dortmund are highly unlikely to get a deal over the line.

Greenwood has netted 12 times in 36 games in all competitions during the 2019-20 season to underline his undoubted potential as another top striker potential for the 20-time English champions.

The teenager scored his first Premier League goal in a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United.

