Dortmund wanted Man United star as part of Jadon Sancho deal – report

Borussia Dortmund were interested in Manchester United teenager Mason Greenwood as part of a deal for Jadon Sancho, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 19 April 2020, 07:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Borussia Dortmund looked to include Mason Greenwood in a potential deal with Manchester United for Jadon Sancho this summer, according to a report in England.

ESPN is reporting that the Bundesliga giants wanted to continue their trend of nabbing top English talent by bringing Greenwood to the Westfalenastadion.

The same article states that Manchester United are at the front of the queue to sign Sancho in the summer transfer window following their lengthy pursuit of the England international.

According to the same story, the Red Devils made a bid to sign Sancho last summer as Solskjaer looked to sign the 20-year-old to bolster his attack at Old Trafford.

ESPN go on to claim that Borussia Dortmund asked about Greenwood but Manchester United informed the Bundesliga outfit that the 18-year-old wasn’t for sale.

The report goes on to add that Greenwood has gone on to sign a long-term deal at Manchester United and so Dortmund are highly unlikely to get a deal over the line.

Greenwood has netted 12 times in 36 games in all competitions during the 2019-20 season to underline his undoubted potential as another top striker potential for the 20-time English champions.

The teenager scored his first Premier League goal in a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Martin Keown
Martin Keown urges Harry Kane to snub Man United transfer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United told to end Jadon Sancho pursuit and sign 26-year-old striker
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
James Rodriguez’s agent reaches out to Man United about transfer – report
Jamie Redknapp
Jamie Redknapp sends message to Harry Kane about Tottenham future
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United leading the race to sign 16-year-old – report
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC in discussions to sign 27-year-old Serie A midfielder – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Borg Mcenroe
Laver Cup is latest tournament forced to reschedule in coronavirus-hit calendar
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher: What Steven Gerrard must do to get Liverpool FC job
Harry Redknapp
‘Perfect fit’: Harry Redknapp urges Man United to sign 26-year-old
ScoopDragon Football News Network