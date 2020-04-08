Why Man United want to sign highly-rated 20-year-old winger – report

Manchester United want Jadon Sancho because the Dortmund winger has three qualities they want, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 8 April 2020, 06:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United want to sign Jadon Sancho because the Borussia Dortmund winger is “humble and arrogant with an X-factor”, according to a report in England.

The Evening Standard is reporting that Manchester United want to sign three players in the summer transfer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to improve his squad at Old Trafford.

The same article states Sancho is at the top of Manchester United’s wish-list because the England international meets the criteria set out by the decision-makers at the 20-time English champions.

According to the same story, Manchester United are set to use a transfer committee to help their recruitment this summer following some poor signings in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

The report goes on to add that Solskjaer is eager to sign a right winger, a centre-forward and a midfielder to improve his Manchester United squad ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Manchester United signed Portugal international Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window to improve their attacking options.

Fernandes has already been a big hit at Manchester United with a return of three goals and four assists in eight games.

Manchester United signed Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in the January transfer window.

