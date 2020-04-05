Reporter: Man United aren’t leading the race to sign 19-year-old

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United aren’t leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho contrary to reports in the media, according to Sky Sports News journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the England international over the past 12 months or so after they failed with a bid for the teenager last summer.

Multiple reports in the British media have suggested that Manchester United are the favourites to sign the 19-year-old despite the potential of a lack of Champions League football next term.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be eager to sign British talent to bolster his Manchester United squad as the Red Devils boss looks to improve his options on the wing.

Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Manchester City have all been touted as potential destinations for Sancho at various times over the past couple of months.

Sky Sports News reporter Sheth rubbished the suggestion that Manchester United have established themselves at the front of the queue to sign Sancho this summer.

“There’s been so many newspaper reports saying Man United are leading the race to sign Sancho,” Sheth told the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast.

“The information I’ve been getting from people close to Sancho is that there are no front-runners. There are no favourites.”

Sheth went on to claim that Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Manchester United are the only three Premier League clubs that can realistically afford to Sancho’s likely transfer fee.

“Dortmund won’t be sanctioning any deal unless they get the right amount of money. That is around £110m or £120m. It means Sancho’s market only a certain number of clubs could do a deal,” Sheth added.

“You’re looking at Man United, Man City and Liverpool in the Premier League. FC Barcelona and Real Madrid as well as the usual suspects in Germany and Italy like Bayern Munich and Juve.

“It’s very likely Sancho will leave Dortmund. Sancho’s preference we are told is to play in the Champions League next season. It wouldn’t be the be all and end all but it is his preference.”

Sancho has scored 14 times and has made 15 assists in the Bundesliga this term.

