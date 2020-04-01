Man United consider 23-year-old as Jack Grealish alternative – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are set to shift their focus to James Maddison after Jack Grealish hit the headlines for the wrong reasons this weekend, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that Manchester United were preparing a bid to sign the Aston Villa captain in a big-money deal in the summer after Grealish’s impressive season.

The same article states that the Red Devils were concerned by Grealish’s antics after he was involved in a car crash in Birmingham on Sunday despite posting a video hours earlier about the importance of staying at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the same story, Manchester United are considering rekindling their interest in Maddison after the Leicester midfielder’s impressive season at the King Power Stadium.

The Daily Star go on to add that Maddison would be interested in a move to the 20-time English champions given that he is a lifelong Manchester United fan.

Grealish has outperformed Maddison in the Premier League this season after the Villa skipper scored seven times and made six assists in the top flight since their promotion.

Although Maddison made a brilliant start to the Premier League season, the Leicester playmaker’s form has fizzled out over the past few months.

The former Norwich midfielder has scored six goals and has made three assists in 28 league games.

