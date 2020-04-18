James Rodriguez’s agent reaches out to Man United about transfer – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

James Rodriguez’s agent has reached out to Manchester United about a summer transfer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Rodriguez’s representative has been in touch with the Old Trafford outfit about a summer move.

The same article states that Rodriguez’s agent Jorge Mendes is looking to orchestrate a move to the 20-time English champions ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

According to the same story, Manchester United have previously come close to signing the Colombia international but couldn’t agree personal terms with Rodriguez in 2017.

The report goes on to add that Real Madrid have also attempted to use the 28-year-old as a makeweight in a potential deal to sign France international Paul Pogba.

Sport reveal that the Colombian playmaker isn’t part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans for Real Madrid to cast doubt on his long-term future at the Spanish giants.

Rodriguez has failed to really realise his talent since bursting onto the international stage thanks to his performances with Colombia at the 2014 World Cup.

The playmaker has featured for AS Monaco, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in European football.

Rodriguez has won two Champions League titles, La Liga crown, two Bundesliga titles and the German Cup.

