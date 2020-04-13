Man United hold talks with Colombia international’s agent – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United have held talks with super agent Jorge Mendes about signing Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a potential deal to sign the Colombia international.

The same article states that the Red Devils haven’t wasted any time in holding discussions with Mendes about the possibility of landing the South American playmaker.

According to the same story, Manchester United are aware that Rodriguez’s contract will expire at the end of the 2020-21 season, meaning that Real Madrid could look to cash-in on the 2014 World Cup star.

The report reveals that the possibility of a swap deal involving Pogba and Rodriguez has been discussed but it remains to be seen whether Manchester United would consider selling the France international.

AS go on to add that Manchester United could face competition from Premier League rivals Everton as well as Serie A giants Juventus in the race to sign the Colombian midfielder.

The 28-year-old has won the La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies during his six-year stint at Real Madrid but Rodriguez has never fulfilled his talent in the Spanish capital.

The Colombia international spent two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich between 2017 and 2019.

