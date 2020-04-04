Jamie Carragher sends warning to Harry Kane about Man United move

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has warned Harry Kane that Manchester United aren’t that much closer to winning the Premier League title than Tottenham Hotspur.

The England international’s future has been a source of debate over the past couple of months as Kane weighs up his future at the north London side.

Kane admitted earlier this week that there’s a chance he won’t always be a Spurs player to fuel speculation surrounding his future at Tottenham.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester United on a number of occasions this year as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to sign a striker to replace Romelu Lukaku.

Kane has also been touted as a potential target for La Liga giants Real Madrid and Serie A title holders Juventus.

Tottenham have struggled to find consistency since Jose Mourinho took over the reigns from Mauricio Pochettino back in November.

Reports in the British media suggest that Kane is eager to start winning major trophies given the north London side’s trophy drought.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher doesn’t believe that Kane would be any closer to winning the title if he opted to move to Manchester United.

“If Kane does not leave soon, the situation gets trickier for him,” Carragher wrote in his Irish Independent column.

“When players hit 28, psychologically it makes a big difference to clubs. They see them as nearer 30, recognise there is no resale value.

“Manchester United’s need for a top-class No 9 is urgent and they might see Kane as the ideal fit, but they will apply the same logic if the fee is upwards of £150 million (€170m).

“From Kane’s perspective, is United’s situation better than Spurs’s over the past five years? There is a four-point gap in the Premier League but United remain in transition.

“It would be a gamble for Kane to go to Old Trafford given there is no strong evidence United will be ready to challenge for the Premier League soon.”

Kane was part of the Spurs team that lost 2-0 to Liverpool FC in the Champions League final last term.

