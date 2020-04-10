‘Influential’: Jamie Carragher gives his verdict on reported Man United target

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has named reported Manchester United target Jack Grealish in his Premier League team of the year.

The midfielder has been a key player for promoted side Aston Villa as the Birmingham side look to avoid being immediately relegated back to the Championship.

Grealish has scored seven goals and has made six assists in the current campaign to shine in a struggling Aston Villa team despite a lack of quality around him.

The 24-year-old’s performances have earned the former Republic of Ireland youth team player favourable comparisons to Tottenham and England legend Paul Gascoigne.

Grealish’s off-field antics have earned the Villa skipper some criticism, although his performances haven’t been affected.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the Villa midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be eager to improve his Manchester United midfield with British talent.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher gave Grealish a glowing review after he included the Villa star in his Premier League team of the year.

“He’s been as influential as any player in those bottom 10 teams for their team,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“I know at the moment Aston Villa are in the bottom three, but I dread to think where Villa would be without him.

“You do not watch every game every team play, but whenever I watch Aston Villa, he’s always the best player, and he always provides something or a moment in the game where you think: ‘That’s class.’

“The best way to describe him is that it almost feels like every time Grealish gets the ball, the game stops.”

When he was asked on Twitter to explain his decision to include Grealish in his team of the year, Carragher wrote on Twitter: “Been hugely impressed with him this season, I don’t watch every game of every team so I judge a lot on when I watch them & he’s always been good.

“Always looks like he has time on the ball.”

Grealish has netted 24 times in 176 games in all competitions since breaking into the Aston Villa first team.

