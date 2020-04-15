Jamie Redknapp explains why Man United would love to sign 26-year-old

Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp believes Manchester United would benefit from having Harry Kane’s personality at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been linked with a potential swoop to sign the England international at the end of the Premier League season.

Manchester United appear to have a long-standing interest in the 26-year-old following his prolific performances for the Lilywhites.

Kane has scored a staggering 181 goals in 278 games in all competitions for Spurs, proving to be one of the Premier League’s most prolific English goal-scorers.

For all his goals, the 26-year-old still hasn’t won a major trophy despite finishing with the Premier League’s golden boot on two occasions in 2016 and 2017.

Kane dropped a hint during an Instagram Live with Redknapp last week that he could leave Spurs in the future in search of silverware.

Former Spurs midfielder Redknapp believes Kane could leave the north London club in search of the chance to win trophies.

“Golden Boots are great and he loves the fact that he’s got a lot of individual accolades but he will want to win trophies with his team,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“If he doesn’t feel like they are progressing the way that he wants – he wouldn’t push for a move or do anything that’s too desperate – but he would want to explore other avenues. It’s alright having an amazing stadium and a good fanbase, but he will want to see Tottenham challenging for big trophies.

“There will be other clubs right now, Manchester United have been spoken about, who would love someone like Kane. He’s an incredible player and a really good guy, the sort of person you would want around your dressing room.”

Kane was part of the Spurs team that lost 2-0 to Liverpool FC in the Champions League final in Madrid last term.

The England striker was also involved in their defeat by Chelsea FC in the League Cup final in 2014-15.

Manchester United are pursuing a new striker ahead of the summer transfer window.

