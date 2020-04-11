Juan Mata’s response when asked about Man United signing Jadon Sancho

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 11 April 2020, 06:30 UK
Juan Mata has admitted that reported Manchester United target Jadon Sancho is a “great player”.

The England international’s future has been a source of relentless debate since European football was suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sancho has been linked with a host of top European clubs following his outstanding return of 14 goals and 15 assists in the Bundesliga in the current campaign.

The 20-year-old is thought to be a target for Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window, while Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC are also interested.

Sancho has offered no indication about having a preference with regards to a Premier League club.

Some reports have suggested that Sancho would prefer to join a club that will be playing in the Champions League next term.

Speaking during an Instagram Live on Thursday, Mata responded to one fan who asked about the possibility of Manchester United signing Sancho this summer.

“Should we sign Jadon Sancho?” said Mata. “[Laughs] What do you want me to say?!

“We all know he’s a great player. He’s having a fantastic season at Dortmund.

“But it’s not my responsibility to speak about those things. I like him as a player but I cannot reply to that.”

Sancho moved to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester United’s bitter rivals Manchester City in an £8m deal in 2017.

The England international has established himself as a key player at Dortmund over the past two seasons despite his young age.

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points adrift of Chelsea FC.

