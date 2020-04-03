Borussia Dortmund expect to beat Man United to 16-year-old signing – report

Borussia Dortmund are just "a signature away" from signing Birmingham City wonder-kid Jude Bellingham, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Friday 3 April 2020, 06:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Borussia Dortmund are on the brink of completing a deal to sign Manchester United target Jude Bellingham, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by the Birmingham Mail, is reporting that Dortmund are closing in on the Birmingham City wonder-kid ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article that Dortmund have progressed quickly in negotiations with Bellingham to the point where the Bundesliga giants are on the cusp of reaching an agreement with the English teenager.

According to the same story, Bellingham is extremely close to moving to Dortmund along with Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier thanks to some shrewd manoeuvrings by the German side.

Bellingham was photographed exiting Carrington training ground with his parents last month after the Birmingham star was shown around Manchester United’s facilities.

The English teenager was thought to have met Sir Alex Ferguson as the Red Devils looked to make a big impression on the Birmingham youngster as he decides his future.

Bellingham has scored four goals and has made two assists in the Championship this season to capture interest from a host of top European clubs.

Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in the January transfer window to bolster their squad.

