Man United leading the race to sign 16-year-old – report

Manchester United are sitting at the front of the queue to sign Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils are still in a strong position to sign the Birmingham teenager in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Bellingham has held discussions with Manchester United, Chelsea FC and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

According to the same story, the 16-year-old was “blown away” by Manchester United’s facilities during his trip to Carrington training ground last month.

The Sun report goes on to add that Birmingham want Bellingham to return on a season-long loan next term should the Championship side decide to sell the teenage hotshot.

The report adds that Manchester United will have to pay £15m for Bellingham, but the Red Devils won’t come close to offering the £60,000-a-week contract that Dortmund are thought to have put on the table.

Bellingham has scored four goals and has made two assists in 32 games in the Championship this season after he became Birmingham’s youngest-ever first-team player, at the age of 16 years and 38 days.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be eager to sign young British talent to bolster his squad ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Red Devils are in fifth place in the Premier League table.

