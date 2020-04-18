Man United leading the race to sign 16-year-old – report

Manchester United are at the front of the queue to sign Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 18 April 2020, 06:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are sitting at the front of the queue to sign Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils are still in a strong position to sign the Birmingham teenager in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Bellingham has held discussions with Manchester United, Chelsea FC and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

According to the same story, the 16-year-old was “blown away” by Manchester United’s facilities during his trip to Carrington training ground last month.

The Sun report goes on to add that Birmingham want Bellingham to return on a season-long loan next term should the Championship side decide to sell the teenage hotshot.

The report adds that Manchester United will have to pay £15m for Bellingham, but the Red Devils won’t come close to offering the £60,000-a-week contract that Dortmund are thought to have put on the table.

Bellingham has scored four goals and has made two assists in 32 games in the Championship this season after he became Birmingham’s youngest-ever first-team player, at the age of 16 years and 38 days.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be eager to sign young British talent to bolster his squad ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Red Devils are in fifth place in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Paul Pogba
Paul Merson sends clear message to Man United star Paul Pogba
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC make ‘direct contact’ to sign 24-year-old German striker – report
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp to meet 24-year-old about Liverpool FC transfer – report
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal closing in on a deal to sign 27-year-old French defender – report
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal in talks to sign 22-year-old French defender – report
N'Golo Kante
N’Golo Kante’s stance on Chelsea FC transfer revealed – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Paul Merson
Paul Merson sends message to Liverpool FC about their title wait
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
‘Unplayable, deadly’: Alan Shearer raves about Liverpool FC forward
Bruno Fernandes
Odion Ighalo excited about returning Man United star’s link-up with Bruno Fernandes
ScoopDragon Football News Network