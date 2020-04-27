Man United make key decision about Kalidou Koulibaly – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

The Manchester United board don’t regard Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly as a priority target in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News are reporting that the Red Devils don’t consider the Senegal international to be a top target this summer despite being regularly linked with the imposing Napoli centre-half.

The same article states that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a big fan of the African defender and would love to add the 28-year-old to his squad to partner captain Harry Maguire.

According to the same story, the club’s board want to prioritise making signing in attacking position such as Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.

The Manchester Evening News go on to add that the Manchester United hierarchy believe that Solskjaer has sufficient options at the back in the shape of Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Manchester United have conceded 30 times in 29 games in the Premier League this season to show some defensive improvement.

The Red Devils appeared to have got their act together at the back in the last couple of months before the Premier League campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Manchester United made Maguire the most-expensive defender in the world last summer after his £80m move.

