Marcus Rashford urges Man United to sign quality 20-year-old

Marcus Rashford (Photo: Tag Heuer)

Marcus Rashford has urged Manchester United to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

The England international is attracting interest from a host of top European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window thanks to his prolific performances in the Bundesliga.

Sancho has been heavily linked with a return to Manchester but Manchester City’s rivals Manchester United nearly three years after he quit The Etihad for Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be keen to add more pace in wide areas of his team, targeting young British talent to overhaul his squad.

Now, Rashford appears to be backing Solskjaer’s transfer policy after the Manchester United striker urged the 2O-time English champions to get a deal for Sancho over the line.

Quoted by The Sun, Rashford tipped Sancho to blossom into a world-class player in the future, before adding that he’d like to be team-mates with the Dortmund star.

“It would be good, Sancho’s a great player and he’s like a new generation player,” said Rashford.

“It’s definitely exciting to watch him become the player he’s becoming.

“Hopefully we can all play together, that would be good.

“He plays off the cuff, he’s creative and imaginative, these are the things you need to be world class.”

Sancho moved to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in an £8m deal in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The England forward has established himself as a regular in the Dortmund team over the past few seasons.

Sancho has scored 14 goals and has made 15 assists this term to attract interest from a host of clubs.

