Man United consider surprise move for 20-year-old Juventus defender – report

Manchester United are weighing up a surprise move to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 2 April 2020, 05:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are considering a surprise move to sign Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that Manchester United want to sign the Netherlands international from Juventus following De Ligt’s muted first season in Turin.

The same article states that the Red Devils were interested in a deal to sign the Dutch centre-half last summer but opted against being dragged into a bidding war with the likes of FC Barcelona and Juventus.

According to the same story, Manchester United believe De Ligt is an attainable target following his difficult debut campaign in the Italian top flight.

The Daily Star go on to add that the Red Devils reckon a deal could be struck that would see De Ligt move to Manchester United and Pogba head in the other direction.

The report concludes that Manchester United would consider a player-plus-cash deal involving De Ligt if the 20-time English champions opt to sell Pogba to Juventus.

De Ligt has scored two goals in 20 games in Serie A this season for the reigning Italian champions following his big-money move to Juventus last summer.

Manchester United already have the world’s most-expensive defender in their ranks after they signed Harry Maguire in a £80m deal from Leicester City last summer.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand names three Arsenal players who have impressed him
Frank Lampard
Reporter: Chelsea FC have agreed fee to sign 22-year-old from Lille
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Man United eye Chelsea FC star as Jadon Sancho alternative – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United consider 23-year-old as Jack Grealish alternative – report
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand names three Arsenal players who have impressed him
Rio Ferdinand
‘Perfect for them’: Rio Ferdinand wants to see Man United sign top 26-year-old
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Wimbledon
Wimbledon and entire grass season cancelled as Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage
Marcus Rashford
Man United deliver promising update on Marcus Rashford
Naby Keita
Jurgen Klopp has ‘total faith’ in Liverpool FC midfielder Naby Keita – report
ScoopDragon Football News Network