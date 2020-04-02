Man United consider surprise move for 20-year-old Juventus defender – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are considering a surprise move to sign Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that Manchester United want to sign the Netherlands international from Juventus following De Ligt’s muted first season in Turin.

The same article states that the Red Devils were interested in a deal to sign the Dutch centre-half last summer but opted against being dragged into a bidding war with the likes of FC Barcelona and Juventus.

According to the same story, Manchester United believe De Ligt is an attainable target following his difficult debut campaign in the Italian top flight.

The Daily Star go on to add that the Red Devils reckon a deal could be struck that would see De Ligt move to Manchester United and Pogba head in the other direction.

The report concludes that Manchester United would consider a player-plus-cash deal involving De Ligt if the 20-time English champions opt to sell Pogba to Juventus.

De Ligt has scored two goals in 20 games in Serie A this season for the reigning Italian champions following his big-money move to Juventus last summer.

Manchester United already have the world’s most-expensive defender in their ranks after they signed Harry Maguire in a £80m deal from Leicester City last summer.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip