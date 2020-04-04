Man United could re-sign 26-year-old Ligue 1 winger – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United could re-sign Lyon winger Memphis Depay or Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha if they miss out on a deal for Jadon Sancho this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Red Devils are ready to turn to Depay or Zaha due to complications surrounding a deal for the Borussia Dortmund winger.

The same article states that Manchester United are reluctant to meet Sancho’s £120m asking price given the current uncertainty in football due to coronavirus.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions could be forced to target cheaper players such as former Manchester United wingers Sancho and Zaha.

The Daily Express goes on to reveal that Manchester United have buy-back options for both Depay and Zaha, which could prove a tempting prospect for the club.

Depay has found his form at Lyon since his move to the French club in a permanent deal from Manchester United in 2017.

The Netherlands international has netted 43 times in 102 games in the French top flight over the past four seasons.

Zaha has established himself as a key player for Crystal Palace since his return to London from Manchester United in 2014.

The Ivory Coast international has scored three times and has made three assists in the Premier League this term.

