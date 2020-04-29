Man United consider bid to sign 21-year-old La Liga defender – report

Manchester United are weighing up a bid to sign Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 29 April 2020, 07:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are considering a bid to sign Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by Sports Mole, is reporting that Manchester United are weighing up a surprise swoop to sign the 21-year-old this summer.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions are considering exploiting his €12m (£10.5m) contract release clause ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

According to the same story, Manchester United can expect to face competition for the Real Valladolid defender from La Liga sides Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

AS report that Real Valladolid are still optimistic that they can tie down Salisu to a new long-term deal despite interest from some of the biggest clubs in England and Spain.

The story concludes by saying that the Ghana international’s contract is set to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season to put Real Valladolid in a precarious position regarding their defender’s future.

Manchester United are thought to be in the market to sign a new centre-half to partner their club captain Harry Maguire following his move to Old Trafford last summer.

The England star became the world’s most expensive defender following his £80m move to Manchester United from Leicester City last summer.

