Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes four Man United signings this summer – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to add four new players to his Manchester United squad this summer, according to a report in England.

The Evening Standard, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Red Devils boss is eyeing four new additions to his Manchester United squad to build a team capable of challenging Liverpool FC and Manchester City.

The same article states that Manchester United are eager to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho despite the England international’s £120m price tag.

According to the same story, the Red Devils can expect competition from Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC for Sancho’s signature if Dortmund do decide to sell.

The Evening Standard claim that Manchester United are big admirers of Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish – and he is a cheaper option than Leicester City playmaker James Maddison.

The report goes on to add that Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham is seen as a “prime target” for Solskjaer as the Red Devils look to beat Dortmund to the teenager’s signature.

Manchester United have traditionally targeted British talent since Solskjaer took over the reins of the three-time European Cup winners from Jose Mourinho in 2018.

However, the Red Devils signed Portuguese winger Bruno Fernandes and Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo in January.

