Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t want Man United to sign 26-year-old – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn't want Manchester United to spend big on Tottenham striker Harry Kane, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 23 April 2020, 07:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t want Manchester United to spend big on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils boss is against Manchester United blowing their summer budget on the England international in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Norwegian head coach believes that Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is just as good as the Tottenham centre-forward.

According to the same story, Solskjaer is planning to stick with Rashford despite talk of Manchester United spending a club-record fee on the 26-year-old Spurs striker.

The Sun go on to reveal that the Manchester United manager believes that Anthony Martial is also another genuine option at centre-forward so Kane isn’t needed by the Red Devils.

The report concludes that Solskjaer is wary of blocking Mason Greenwood’s path to the first-team following the 18-year-old’s impressive cameo performances this term.

Rashford has scored 13 times in the Premier League this season to produce his best return for a top-flight campaign since bursting into the Manchester United team under Louis van Gaal.

France international Martial has netted 16 times in 34 games in all competitions this term to rekindle his best form under the Norwegian head coach.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Paul Pogba
Alan Shearer makes claim about Paul Pogba at Man United
Eden Hazard
Cesc Fabregas: The best player I lined up with at Chelsea FC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Cesc Fabregas replies when asked why he didn’t play for Man United
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC ‘close’ to signing Philippe Coutinho this summer – report
Jamie Redknapp
Jamie Redknapp sends advice to Jadon Sancho about Man United transfer
Paul Merson
Paul Merson predicts when Arsenal will win the title
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Jose Mourinho
Marcus Rashford makes admission about Jose Mourinho at Man United
Jurgen Klopp
Emre Can opens up on Liverpool FC’s title wait
Bruno Fernandes
Paul Merson: What I really think about Man United star Bruno Fernandes
ScoopDragon Football News Network